PRIVACYDAILY n. 248 – 16.01.2024

VERSIONE ITALIANA

AI GENERATIVA CAMBIERA’ IL NOSTRO MODO DI LAVORARE

Quando pensiamo all’introduzione della Ai nel mondo del lavoro pensiamo spesso che possa provocare una perdita di posti di lavoro. Secondo un rapporto pubblicato recentemente da McKinsey, entro il 2030 il 30% delle ore lavorate negli Stati Uniti potrebbe essere automatizzato. Una ricerca di Indeed invece indica che circa il 20% dei lavori potrebbe essere fortemente influenzato dall’IA generativa, mentre il 34% risulterebbe poco o minimamente esposto. Per riassumere la maggior parte dei lavori sarà influenzata dall’IA generativa, alcuni potrebbero scomparire, ma molti altri potrebbero essere incrementati o modificati grazie alla introduzione di queste tecnologie cosi come è accaduto in coincidenza con le cosiddette rivoluzioni industriali.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/bernardmarr/2024/01/15/generative-ai-probably-wont-take-your-job-but-it-will-change-how-you-work/?sh=7a278e89267c

L’INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE STA RIVOLUZIONANDO ANCHE IL MONDO AGRICOLO

Il mondo agricolo che viene visto come ancorato alle tradizioni ha subito, nel corso dei secoli, radicali trasformazioni dovute all’introduzione di diverse innovazioni e oggi può beneficiare dell’introduzione delle tecnologie derivate dalla AI. Gli agricoltori, che da sempre hanno fatto affidamento sulle loro capacità di previsione per prendere decisioni sulla scelta delle colture da piantare, possono ora avvalersi dei modelli di intelligenza artificiale per ottenere previsioni più accurate e localizzate sulle condizioni climatiche. L’azienda ClimateAI utilizza l’intelligenza artificiale per creare modelli afferenti al rischio climatico e offrire supporto ai loro clienti che possono così compiere anche scelte più coscienti rispetto al risparmio delle risorse ed in primis di quelle idriche.

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/land-use-biodiversity/theres-an-app-that-how-ai-is-ploughing-farming-revolution-2024-01-15/

KENIA, DATA BREACH NON E’ IL SE MA IL QUANDO

In Kenia tra le aziende che sono state colpite di recente da massicci data breach troviamo Safaricom, i supermercati Naivas, la Kenya Airport Authority (KAA), la National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), la Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) e il Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) Secondo una ricerca pubblicata di recente da IBM, il costo medio di una violazione dei dati a livello mondiale è di oltre 13 milioni di dollari. Fare fronte a violazioni di questo genere diventa quindi per le aziende cruciale non solo in termini economici ma anche di gestione del rischio. Settori come quello sanitario, assicurativo, finanziario, dei giochi e delle scommesse, dell’istruzione, dell’ospitalità, della gestione immobiliare e molti altri sono particolarmente vulnerabili. Il lavoro in modalità ibrida rende importante la responsabilizzazione dei lavoratori in materia di acquisizione, gestione e conservazione dei dati ai fini di prevenire violazioni.

https://www.msn.com/en-xl/money/topstories/data-breach-it-s-not-if-but-when/ar-AA1mXRcT

ENGLISH VERSION

GENERATIVE AI WILL CHANGE THE WAY WE WORK

When we think about the introduction of Ai into the world of work, we often think that it will lead to job losses. According to a report recently published by McKinsey, 30% of the hours worked in the United States could be automated by 2030. Research by Indeed, on the other hand, indicates that around 20 per cent of jobs could be heavily influenced by generative AI, while 34 per cent would have little or minimal exposure. To summarise, most jobs will be affected by generative AI, some may disappear, but many others may be enhanced or changed by the introduction of these technologies as happened in the so-called industrial revolutions.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/bernardmarr/2024/01/15/generative-ai-probably-wont-take-your-job-but-it-will-change-how-you-work/?sh=7a278e89267c

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IS ALSO REVOLUTIONISING THE AGRICULTURAL WORLD

The agricultural world, which is seen as anchored in tradition, has undergone radical transformations over the centuries due to the introduction of various innovations and can now benefit from the introduction of AI-derived technologies. Farmers, who have always relied on their forecasting skills to make decisions about which crops to plant, can now make use of artificial intelligence models to make more accurate and localised predictions about weather conditions. The company ClimateAI uses artificial intelligence to create models related to climate risk and offer support to their customers who can thus also make more conscious choices with respect to saving resources, primarily water.

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/land-use-biodiversity/theres-an-app-that-how-ai-is-ploughing-farming-revolution-2024-01-15/

KENYA, DATA BREACH IS NOT THE IF BUT THE WHEN

In Kenya, companies that have recently been hit by massive data breaches include Safaricom, Naivas Supermarkets, the Kenya Airport Authority (KAA), the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) According to research recently published by IBM, the average cost of a global data breach is over $13 million. Coping with breaches of this kind therefore becomes crucial for companies not only in economic terms but also in terms of risk management. Sectors such as healthcare, insurance, finance, gaming and betting, education, hospitality, property management and many others are particularly vulnerable. Hybrid working makes it important to make workers responsible for data acquisition, management and storage in order to prevent breaches.

https://www.msn.com/en-xl/money/topstories/data-breach-it-s-not-if-but-when/ar-AA1mXRcT