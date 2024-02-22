PRIVACYDAILY n. 280 – 22.02.2024

VERSIONE ITALIANA



AI GENERATIVA, COME TRASFORMERA’ LA SCIENZA E IL SUO IMPATTO SULLA SOCIETA’

L’intelligenza artificiale generativa sta mostrando, in questo ultimo anno, il suo grande potenziale anche nell’ambito della ricerca scientifica. Oltre a supportare nuove ipotesi e scoperte scientifiche, l’IA generativa può permettere ai ricercatori di seguire gli sviluppi mondiali nel loro campo. Università, finanziatori, ricercatori ed editori stanno iniziando a riconoscere i benefici dell’applicare l’IA generativa per estrapolare conoscenze preziose dai contenuti sottoposti a revisione paritaria. Ovviamente è necessario gestire i rischi associati, come la possibilità di imprecisioni o interpretazioni errate dei risultati scientifici, e violazioni della privacy, della sicurezza e del diritto d’autore. La Presidente della Commissione von der Leyen ha proposto tre pilastri per garantire uno sviluppo responsabile ed efficace dell’IA in Europa: i guardrail, la governance e la guida all’innovazione. Questi tre pilastri sono interconnessi e mirano a fornire confini, supervisione, responsabilità e indirizzare lo sviluppo dell’IA verso risultati benefici e produttivi. Questi temi sono stati affrontati recentemente da un gruppo di esperti durante una tavola rotonda con l’obiettivo di approfondire il modo in cui l’IA generativa sta influenzando il mondo scientifico, le future implicazioni sull’impatto della scienza sulla società e dove i responsabili politici dovrebbero concentrare i loro sforzi per massimizzare i benefici di questa importante tecnologia.

https://sciencebusiness.net/report/generative-ai-how-will-it-transform-science-and-its-impact-society-0

CERT – IN INDAGA SU UN PRESUNTO DATA BREACH DI GRANDI DIMENSIONI

L’agenzia indiana per la sicurezza informatica – Cert-In – sta indagando su presunte violazioni di dati di grandi dimensioni che potrebbe coinvolgere informazioni personali di milioni di indiani. Le informazioni sono state condivise su Github come parte di documenti relativi ad agenzie informatiche cinesi. Cert-In sta cercando di comprendere l’entità del danno e se i dati diffusi sono nuovi o se sono stati raccolti da violazioni precedenti. Coloro che hanno publicato il database affermano che contiene informazioni provenienti da tutte le istituzioni indiane, pubbliche e private, tra cui l’Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), dati degli utenti di BSNL e informazioni su aziende come Air India e Reliance. Il Ministero interessato ha confermato di essere a conoscenza delle informazioni compromesse e di aver aperto immediatamente una indagine. Le schermate presenti nei file di Github mostrano che le informazioni relative a questi database sono aggiornate fino al 2021.

https://indianexpress.com/article/business/economy/cert-in-investigating-claims-of-alleged-big-data-breach-9172067/





L’ASSEMBLEA GENERALE DEL MARYLAND SI PREPARA A LIMITARE IL RICONOSCIMENTO FACCIALE

L’Assemblea generale del Maryland sta considerando di attuare un piano per limitare l’uso del riconoscimento facciale da parte della polizia. Secondo il disegno di legge che verrà proposto, la polizia potrà utilizzare questa tecnologia solo nelle indagini su crimini violenti e reati gravi. Alcuni esperti però ritengono che la proposta non sia sufficiente nel proteggere le persone di colore, che sono state storicamente prese di mira in modo sproporzionato dalla polizia e oggi chiedono maggiore regolamentazione e limitazione dell’uso del riconoscimento facciale da parte delle forze dell’ordine, per evitare abusi. Secondo Jeramie Scott, direttore del Project on Surveillance Oversight presso l’Electronic Privacy Information Center, è probabile che le forze dell’ordine possano abusare di questa tecnologia, a meno che non ci siano espliciti divieti o moratorie. Al momento, il Maryland si unisce ad altri dodici stati negli Stati Uniti nel tentativo di regolamentare l’uso del riconoscimento facciale nelle forze dell’ordine.

https://www.govtech.com/public-safety/maryland-general-assembly-warms-to-facial-recognition-limits





VERSIONE INGLESE

GENERATIVE AI, HOW IT WILL TRANSFORM SCIENCE AND ITS IMPACT ON SOCIETY

Generative artificial intelligence is also showing its great potential in scientific research over the past year. In addition to supporting new hypotheses and scientific discoveries, generative AI can enable researchers to follow global developments in their field. Universities, funders, researchers and publishers are beginning to recognise the benefits of applying generative AI to extract valuable knowledge from peer-reviewed content. Of course, the associated risks need to be managed, such as the possibility of inaccuracies or misinterpretations of scientific results, and violations of privacy, security and copyright. Commission President von der Leyen proposed three pillars to ensure the responsible and effective development of AI in Europe: guardrails, governance and innovation guidance. These three pillars are interconnected and aim to provide boundaries, oversight, accountability and steer AI development towards beneficial and productive outcomes. These issues were recently addressed by a panel of experts during a roundtable discussion with the aim of delving into how generative AI is influencing the scientific world, the future implications on the impact of science on society and where policy makers should focus their efforts to maximise the benefits of this important technology.

https://sciencebusiness.net/report/generative-ai-how-will-it-transform-science-and-its-impact-society-0

CERT – IN INVESTIGATES ALLEGED LARGE DATA BREACH

India’s cyber security agency – Cert-In – is investigating alleged large data breaches that could involve personal information of millions of Indians. The information was shared on Github as part of documents related to Chinese cyber agencies. Cert-In is trying to understand the extent of the damage and whether the leaked data is new or whether it was collected from previous breaches. Those who published the database claim that it contains information from all Indian institutions, public and private, including the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), BSNL user data and information on companies such as Air India and Reliance. The Ministry concerned confirmed that it was aware of the compromised information and immediately opened an investigation. Screenshots in the Github files show that the information on these databases is up to date until 2021.

MARYLAND GENERAL ASSEMBLY PREPARES TO LIMIT FACIAL RECOGNITION

The Maryland General Assembly is considering implementing a plan to restrict the use of facial recognition by police. Under the proposed bill, police would only be allowed to use this technology in the investigation of violent crimes and serious offences. Some experts, however, believe that the proposal does not go far enough in protecting black people, who have historically been disproportionately targeted by the police, and are now calling for greater regulation and restriction on the use of facial recognition by law enforcement to prevent abuse. According to Jeramie Scott, director of the Project on Surveillance Oversight at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, it is likely that law enforcement can abuse this technology unless there are explicit bans or moratoriums. Currently, Maryland joins twelve other states in the US in attempting to regulate the use of facial recognition in law enforcement.

https://www.govtech.com/public-safety/maryland-general-assembly-warms-to-facial-recognition-limits